Corruption, incompetence: Punjab food dept takes action against 6 officers

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department as part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward incompetence and corruption has initiated disciplinary action against six officers, resulting in the dismissal of one clerk, demotion of another, and issuance of show-cause notices to four officers.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Food Directorate, Senior Clerk Ahsan-ul-Haq from Sialkot has been dismissed from service under the PEEDA Act, while Head Clerk Yaseen Bajwa, also from Sialkot, has been demoted for a period of three years. In addition, an Assistant Food Controller from Faisalabad and three Food Grain Inspectors have been served show-cause notices.

Director General Food Punjab Amjad Hafeez has directed the preparation of a list of employees involved in corrupt practices or in facilitating mafias, reaffirming that strict departmental action will continue under the Chief Minister’s accountability drive.

Meanwhile, the Price Control Department has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at improving the operational system of fruit and vegetable markets across Punjab. Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khursheed has directed all market committees to ensure strict enforcement of cleanliness measures, traffic management, and the implementation of a comprehensive market branding plan.

According to the notification, all field staff, sanitary workers, and security guards will be required to wear uniforms, while signboards will be displayed to guide consumers. Prices will be shown on digital display boards, and electronic rate boards will be reactivated. The department also plans to install new digital screens at prominent locations to enhance transparency in market pricing.

The secretary emphasized that repair and maintenance of market roads and infrastructure should be prioritized. Orders have already been issued for the immediate repair of roads in the Badami Bagh Fruit and Vegetable Market, Lahore. Instructions have also been given to establish help desks and complaint cells in all markets, with the central cell connected to the PAMRA headquarters.

The Director General PAMRA has been directed to prominently display market maps, helpline numbers, duty rosters, and traffic and cleanliness plans at visible locations. In addition, DG PAMRA has been asked to submit a comprehensive monitoring plan to the department within seven days.

The price control and commodities management wing has emphasized the immediate implementation of the new SOPs to ensure transparency, efficiency, and improved service delivery in all fruit and vegetable markets across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025