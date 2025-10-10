BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

Corruption, incompetence: Punjab food dept takes action against 6 officers

Zahid Baig Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department as part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward incompetence and corruption has initiated disciplinary action against six officers, resulting in the dismissal of one clerk, demotion of another, and issuance of show-cause notices to four officers.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Food Directorate, Senior Clerk Ahsan-ul-Haq from Sialkot has been dismissed from service under the PEEDA Act, while Head Clerk Yaseen Bajwa, also from Sialkot, has been demoted for a period of three years. In addition, an Assistant Food Controller from Faisalabad and three Food Grain Inspectors have been served show-cause notices.

Director General Food Punjab Amjad Hafeez has directed the preparation of a list of employees involved in corrupt practices or in facilitating mafias, reaffirming that strict departmental action will continue under the Chief Minister’s accountability drive.

Meanwhile, the Price Control Department has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at improving the operational system of fruit and vegetable markets across Punjab. Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khursheed has directed all market committees to ensure strict enforcement of cleanliness measures, traffic management, and the implementation of a comprehensive market branding plan.

According to the notification, all field staff, sanitary workers, and security guards will be required to wear uniforms, while signboards will be displayed to guide consumers. Prices will be shown on digital display boards, and electronic rate boards will be reactivated. The department also plans to install new digital screens at prominent locations to enhance transparency in market pricing.

The secretary emphasized that repair and maintenance of market roads and infrastructure should be prioritized. Orders have already been issued for the immediate repair of roads in the Badami Bagh Fruit and Vegetable Market, Lahore. Instructions have also been given to establish help desks and complaint cells in all markets, with the central cell connected to the PAMRA headquarters.

The Director General PAMRA has been directed to prominently display market maps, helpline numbers, duty rosters, and traffic and cleanliness plans at visible locations. In addition, DG PAMRA has been asked to submit a comprehensive monitoring plan to the department within seven days.

The price control and commodities management wing has emphasized the immediate implementation of the new SOPs to ensure transparency, efficiency, and improved service delivery in all fruit and vegetable markets across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

corruption Punjab Food Department Punjab food department officers

Comments

200 characters

Corruption, incompetence: Punjab food dept takes action against 6 officers

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories