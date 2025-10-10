BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
200 trade specific toolkits distributed to transgenders

Recorder Report Published October 10, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has distributed more than 200 trade specific toolkits to transgenders under PSDF-Pehchan programme to begin their professional journeys in high-demand trades including Beauty and Grooming, Culinary Arts, Performing Arts, Information Technology, Handicrafts, and Digital Freelancing.

In accordance with the Chief Minister Punjab Maryum Nawaz Sharif vision of Skilled Punjab Initiative to create an inclusive Punjab - one that ensures access to skills, opportunities, and income generation for all, regardless of gender, more than 200 transgender individuals have received toolkits under PSDF-Pehchan programme will start their new careers with these tools that turn skills into respectful livelihoods.

In Pakistan, nearly 95 percent of transgender individuals remain excluded from formal employment opportunities. The toolkit distribution ceremony marked a milestone in empowering the transgender community with the resources to translate their training into sustainable and dignified livelihoods. Each toolkit was tailored to the respective trade, enabling participants to start freelancing, launch small businesses, or secure employment opportunities immediately.

Speaking at the event, CEO PSDF Ahmed Khan said the initiative goes beyond training. By equipping our transgender trainees with toolkits, we are providing them with the means to transform their skills into dignified sources of income. This is not just about economic empowerment but about creating inclusion and opportunity for every segment of society’, he observed.

Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development Adnan Afzal Chattha observed that the Government of Punjab was committed to building an inclusive and skilled workforce. Programmes like Pehchan reflect the Chief Minister’s vision of empowering every individual, regardless of gender, to earn a dignified living. The success of these trainees is a success for all of Punjab, he said.

PSDF-Pehchan programme is the first of its kind in the province aimed specifically at skills development and uplifting the transgender community. Through partnerships with more than 18 leading training service providers, including STEP, Hunerkada, Skill Up and Khawaja Sira Society, the programme provides market-relevant skills, mentorship, and post-training support to ensure long-term impact.

The distribution of toolkits is expected to accelerate the programme’s outcomes, enabling graduates to contribute productively to the economy while pursuing dignified and independent livelihoods.

