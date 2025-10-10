BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-10

China stocks end higher as chip, gold shares surge

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:43am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed at their highest levels in more than 10 years on Thursday, buoyed by strong gains in semiconductor, gold, and AI-related shares as investors returned from the Golden Week holiday and played catch-up with global markets.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 1.5 percent higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to 3,933 points, above the 3,900 mark for the first time since August 2015. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng edged down.

Shares of Chinese gold miners jumped, tracking a surge in bullion prices that hit a record high above USD4,000 per ounce on Wednesday.

Onshore non-ferrous metal shares surged 8.2 percent.

The tech-focused STAR50 index gained nearly 3 percent amid renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

China’s chipmakers rose as US lawmakers pushed for broader bans on chipmaking equipment sales to China. The CSI All Shares Semiconductor Index was up 2.7 percent.

Despite a reported 11.5 percent year-on-year increase in holiday trips, average spending slightly dropped. Tourism shares fell 1.8 percent.

UBS analysts said in a note that the underlying weakness of holiday spending was evident in declining movie box office revenues and liquor shipments.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank soared as much as 41.2 percent to HKD168, their highest level since February 2022, after key shareholder HSBC proposed to take the bank private. HSBC shares listed in Hong Kong fell 6 percent.

The CSI Rare Earth Index jumped nearly 7 percent, after China tightened its rare earth export controls on Thursday, expanding restrictions on processing technology and unauthorised overseas cooperation.

China stocks Hang Seng CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end higher as chip, gold shares surge

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories