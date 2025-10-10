Spot rate drifts lower by Rs100 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,200 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,900 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Around, 1400 bales of Tando Adam, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Mirus were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Mehrab Pur, 1400 bales of Peer Wassan, 400 bales of Hingojra, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Kandryo were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,550 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,400 per maund and 2000 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,150 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

