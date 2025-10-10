BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Markets Print 2025-10-10

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 77.305 billion, and the numbers of lots traded were 72,040.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 49.448 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 14.181 billion), COTS (PKR 7.540 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.072 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.614 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.221 billion), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 54.124 million), DJ (PKR 184.714 million), SP500 (PKR 475.251 million), Palladium (PKR 79.852 million), Natural Gas (PKR 345.792 million), Copper (PKR 91.925 million), Brent (PKR 21.951 million), and Aluminium (PKR 9.130 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 37 lots amounting to PKR 66.414 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 37.940 million) and Wheat (PKR 28.474 million). Corn and Soybean recorded no trading activity for the day.

