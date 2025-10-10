KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 77.305 billion, and the numbers of lots traded were 72,040.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 49.448 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 14.181 billion), COTS (PKR 7.540 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.072 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.614 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.221 billion), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 54.124 million), DJ (PKR 184.714 million), SP500 (PKR 475.251 million), Palladium (PKR 79.852 million), Natural Gas (PKR 345.792 million), Copper (PKR 91.925 million), Brent (PKR 21.951 million), and Aluminium (PKR 9.130 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 37 lots amounting to PKR 66.414 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 37.940 million) and Wheat (PKR 28.474 million). Corn and Soybean recorded no trading activity for the day.

