BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

Record of FIRs summoned: Senate panel raises alarm over large-scale theft at PSM

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday expressed serious alarm over the continued large-scale theft at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), reportedly involving materials worth over Rs10 billion, and sought the complete record of all FIRs from the mill’s management for review.

The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, chaired by Khalida Ateeb, examined the deepening crisis at the state-owned enterprise.

The panel noted that despite the staggering scale of theft, only one suspension had been made so far – raising serious questions about the state of internal accountability.

“This is not the work of a single individual; it is a coordinated network. Every person involved must be identified and held responsible,” Ateeb remarked.

The committee directed the PSM management to submit a full account of stolen materials – reportedly including wires and other valuable components – along with an assessment of the financial loss incurred.

PSM Chief Executive Office (CEO) informed the panel that both criminal proceedings and departmental inquiries were underway, and due process was being followed against those found culpable.

He also acknowledged that longstanding operational challenges, including electricity and water shortages, continue to affect the functioning of the mill and surrounding areas.

The committee was told that PSM still manages to generate salaries for its employees through its own resources, despite ongoing difficulties.

Concerns were also raised over land encroachments on PSM property. The panel noted that FIRs filed in this regard failed to specify the exact area encroached upon, undermining efforts toward legal clarity and resolution.

Ateeb criticised frequent transfers of secretaries whenever serious efforts were made to address the mill’s problems, which, she said, had hindered continuity in oversight and reform.

The committee called for the formulation of precise terms of reference (ToRs) for a thorough inquiry into PSM’s issues, and also discussed the implications of The State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Act on the mill’s governance.

To further understand the situation, the panel decided to summon representatives from labour unions and workers’ associations to discuss workforce-related grievances.

Officials from the Water and Sewerage Company will also be called to brief the committee on chronic water supply issues affecting the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Steel Mills Senate Standing Committee Khalida Ateeb

Comments

200 characters

Record of FIRs summoned: Senate panel raises alarm over large-scale theft at PSM

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories