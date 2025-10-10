BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
IK asks PTI MPs to quit Punjab PA’s bodies as well

Fazal Sher Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Thursday directed his party’s members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Punjab to resign from all parliamentary panels.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the Toshakhana II case hearing, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that Khan had instructed all PTI MPAs to relinquish both their membership and chairmanship positions in the Punjab Assembly’s standing committees.

“He asked all party members to tender resignations like the Members of the National Assembly (MNA) national assembly resigned from the committee”, he said.

He said that PTI currently holds 107 seats in the Punjab Assembly, with representation across 14 standing committees.

“Khan has also emphasized the need for an early completion of the political transition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the removal of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur so that the new leadership can focus on provincial matters with renewed energy,” Gohar said, adding that Khan will finalise for the new provincial cabinet.

Regarding reports about his own possible removal, Gohar dismissed the rumors, saying, “There is no issue concerning my chairmanship. If I resign today, the party would be left headless. These are baseless speculations.”

Earlier, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand hearing Toshakhana II case against former Prime Minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till October 13 after the accused submitted the replies to the questionnaires handed over to them under section 342 the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

However, the accused declined to present any witnesses or documentary evidence in their defence. The court has now summoned final arguments from the counsels of both parties on Monday.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were produced before the court. The hearing was attended by the PTI founder’s sisters, Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, and Noreen Niazi as well as party leaders Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Akram Raja and Gohar Ali Khan.

Imran Khan and his wife’s lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar and Qausain Faisal Mufti appeared before the court, while special public prosecutor Umair Majid Malik represented the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

