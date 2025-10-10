LEAs ramp up security on the eve of planned TLP march

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement agencies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ramped up security on Thursday, placing shipping containers on key roads, sealing strategic points, and detaining several Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists ahead of the party’s planned march on the federal capital scheduled for today (Oct 10).

According to officials, the TLP intends to stage an anti-Israel protest outside the US Embassy.

In anticipation, security personnel have blocked several major thoroughfares, particularly those leading towards the Red Zone – home to the Diplomatic Enclave, Parliament, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Supreme Court, and other key government institutions.

Only Margalla Road will remain partially open to allow limited access to the high-security zone, a senior police official confirmed.

Containers have been deployed at key entry and exit points of both cities, including Faizabad Interchange – the site of previous TLP sit-ins – along with Tarnol, Golra Mor, and adjoining areas.

The steps were taken following high-level instructions from police and administration to restrict the movement of protesters and prevent any potential disruption.

In Rawalpindi, senior police officials conducted security reviews, warning of firm legal action against those attempting to block roads, disrupt traffic, or engage in violence. “No disruption to public life or attack on law enforcement will be tolerated,” said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

Separately, the Rawalpindi district administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning all public gatherings, rallies, and processions, citing intelligence reports of potential threats.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner stated that the District Intelligence Committee had warned of “an imminent threat” to public peace, particularly around sensitive installations, major roads, and soft targets.

The alert cited reports of groups mobilising with intentions to disturb law and order through large gatherings and potentially violent actions.

“In the larger interest of public safety and to prevent any untoward incident, all kinds of assemblies, sit-ins, protests, processions, and gatherings of five or more persons are prohibited within district limits,” the notification read.

Sources also indicated that authorities are considering suspending mobile phone services in Islamabad as part of wider security measures. Orders have been issued to vacate hotels and guest houses along Murree Road and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the metro bus service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi was suspended at 5pm on Thursday and will remain non-operational until October 10 in view of the planned protest.

