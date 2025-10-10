BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-10

Russian DPM visits national pavilion of Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister of Russia visited the National pavilion of Pakistan set up by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with TDAP at the famous international trade fair of Russia “BIOPROM 2025”.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by senior government officials on this occasion. He warmly welcomed Pakistan’s strong presence, appreciating the country’s emerging stature in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, and expressed keen interest in further strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation.

Socrat Aman Rana, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA informed here today that SMEDA, under the Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), successfully established the Pakistan pavilion at “BIOPROM 2025”, held on 6–7 October in Gelendzhik City, Russia.

This participation was organized under the special initiative of the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, under the patronage and guidance of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, he added and said, the initiative aimed to promote Pakistani pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and allied products in the Russian market while fostering B2B linkages between enterprises, particularly Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The pavilion showcased a wide range of high-quality products from leading national companies across pharmaceuticals, food, herbal, cosmetics, and wellness products. Featured brands included Nutrifactor, Qarshi Pakistan, Skincare, Chiltanpure, and Schazoo Zaka Pharmaceutical, reflecting Pakistan’s growing capabilities in quality manufacturing and innovation.

The delegation visiting Russia for BIOPROM included Hamid Muhammad Zaka, Director Market Development of Schazoo Zaka Pharmaceutical, Raja Hassanien Javed, General Manager Regional Operations of SMEDA; and Ms Shabana Mumtaz, Minister Trade and Investment (MTI) (IRS), Embassy of Pakistan, Russia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Smeda TDAP BIOPROM 2025 National pavilion of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Russian DPM visits national pavilion of Pakistan

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Amazon prepares to roll out satellite broadband service

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

Read more stories