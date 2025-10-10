Russian DPM visits national pavilion of Pakistan

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister of Russia visited the National pavilion of Pakistan set up by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with TDAP at the famous international trade fair of Russia “BIOPROM 2025”.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by senior government officials on this occasion. He warmly welcomed Pakistan’s strong presence, appreciating the country’s emerging stature in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, and expressed keen interest in further strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation.

Socrat Aman Rana, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA informed here today that SMEDA, under the Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), successfully established the Pakistan pavilion at “BIOPROM 2025”, held on 6–7 October in Gelendzhik City, Russia.

This participation was organized under the special initiative of the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, under the patronage and guidance of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, he added and said, the initiative aimed to promote Pakistani pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and allied products in the Russian market while fostering B2B linkages between enterprises, particularly Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The pavilion showcased a wide range of high-quality products from leading national companies across pharmaceuticals, food, herbal, cosmetics, and wellness products. Featured brands included Nutrifactor, Qarshi Pakistan, Skincare, Chiltanpure, and Schazoo Zaka Pharmaceutical, reflecting Pakistan’s growing capabilities in quality manufacturing and innovation.

The delegation visiting Russia for BIOPROM included Hamid Muhammad Zaka, Director Market Development of Schazoo Zaka Pharmaceutical, Raja Hassanien Javed, General Manager Regional Operations of SMEDA; and Ms Shabana Mumtaz, Minister Trade and Investment (MTI) (IRS), Embassy of Pakistan, Russia.

