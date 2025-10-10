Punjab CM launches High-Tech Farm Mechanisation Finance Programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially launched Punjab’s first-ever High-Tech Farm Mechanisation Financing Programme Portal through a digital initiative. Addressing on the occasion, she said that High-Tech Farm Mechanisation Finance Programme would mark the beginning of an agricultural revolution in Punjab. She emphasised the government’s strong commitment to modernizing Punjab’s agriculture sector.

Secretary Agriculture gave the CM a comprehensive briefing on the programme, stating that interest-free loans up to Rs 30 million would be available for 12 types of high-tech agricultural machinery. A grace period of six months has been set for loan repayment, installments will be payable over a five-year period on a quarterly basis. Farmers, service providers and agri-companies can apply for these loans through dedicated programme portal.

The authorities concerned briefed chief minister Punjab that the programme includes high-tech agricultural machinery from international manufacturers which include 27 companies from China, 10 from Turkiye, 5 from Italy and others from Japan, USA, Brazil, Spain and Belarus.

The CM was further briefed that key machinery included in this High-Tech Farm Mechanisation Financing Programme include wheat combine harvesters, multi-crop planters, rice planters, nursery machines, rice harvesters, wheat straw balers, maize cob harvesters, silage harvesters, maize cob dryers, orchard pruners and orchard air blast sprayers. Additionally, central pivots, irrigation systems and high-power tractors are also part of high-tech agriculture machinery programme.

