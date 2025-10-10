BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
2025-10-10

UAE ranks No 1 as safest and most stable place to do business

Published 10 Oct, 2025

KARACHI: The UAE has officially been named the world’s safest and most economically resilient place to do business, according to the latest World Security Report. While 44 percent of global security leaders worry about economic instability, only 29 percent in the UAE see it as a concern—making the country a global standout for business confidence.

More Budget, More Tech

Even with low risks, UAE companies aren’t letting their guard down. About 72 percent of security leaders say their budgets will increase next year, surpassing the global average. Over half are focusing on making operations more efficient and upgrading their security systems.

AI Takes the Spotlight

AI-driven tech is quickly becoming a must-have. Around 60 percent of UAE security heads view AI-powered intrusion and perimeter tools as key for the next two years. Nearly half are already using AI for threat detection and risk assessment, while 26% are applying it to handle emergencies—higher than in neighbouring countries.

Fewer Internal Threats

Worries about insider risks are low. Only 21 percent of UAE leaders expect industrial espionage, and 17 percent foresee sabotage, showing strong internal trust and workplace stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

uae World Security Report

