NA-1 Lower-cum-Upper Chitral: ECP announces by-poll schedule

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by-election schedule on National Assembly Constituency NA-1, Lower-cum-Upper Chitral on Thursday. Polling in the constituency will be held on November 23, 2025.

The constituency was fallen vacant after the disqualification of Abdul Latif, MNA in terms of Article 63(1) (h) of the Constitution vide ECP’s notification dated July 25, 2025 and consequent upon vacation of interim relief by the Peshawar High Court vide judgment dated 1st October 2025 in various writ petitions.

