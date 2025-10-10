Contributions of migrants to national growth

This article takes a closer look at the often-overlooked role that migrants have played in shaping the success of modern nations. By highlighting both historical and modern examples, it aims to show how essential migrants have been in building the economic, social, and cultural foundations of countries like Australia, the UK, and Germany. The goal is to encourage a more inclusive understanding of migration and its contributions, ultimately creating a more united society.

Migration has become a big topic of debate today. Countries like Australia, the UK, and parts of Europe are having heated discussions about the rising number of migrants. The focus is often on cultural concerns, but one important point is usually left out: migrants have played a huge role in building the countries they now call home.

Take Australia as an example. Since 1901, over 7 million migrants have arrived, contributing an impressive $60 billion to the economy each year.

They’ve helped in key areas like healthcare, education, and agriculture. In the UK, around 13% of NHS staff were born outside the country, and in Germany, migrants make up 25% of the workforce—many of whom helped rebuild the country after World War II. These numbers show that migrants are much more than just workers—they are vital to the growth and success of the nation.

But despite these important contributions, migrants often go unrecognized. Take the Afghan cameleers in Australia. They played a key role in opening up the country’s interior, yet their story is largely left out of mainstream history. This is a common pattern—migrants are often seen as temporary workers, rather than as permanent and equal members of society.

Even after generations of living and working in their new countries, many migrants and their descendants still struggle for recognition. They’ve done so much for these nations, yet they often still feel like outsiders—neither fully accepted by the local population nor their countries of origin. It’s a tough position, and it leaves many questioning where they truly belong.

A significant concern is the treatment of migrant labour in countries that rely heavily on foreign workers, especially in the Arab world. While European countries do offer citizenship to migrants, many Arab nations do not. The majority of migrant workers in these countries, often from South Asia and Africa, come to contribute to their growth but are never offered citizenship. When they are unable to perform their duties or the work conditions become unbearable, they are sent back to their home countries.

Even worse, many of these workers live in substandard conditions that are not only uncomfortable but often unfit for human beings. This is a crucial point for both home countries and the countries where migrants go for work to consider: there needs to be a fundamental shift toward providing an environment that meets basic labour laws, recognizing the extraordinary contributions of migrants, and offering a working and living environment that respects their dignity.

The current migration debate is divided. Some people fear changes to culture and society, but it’s crucial to remember that migrants have been key in the success of many industries, from the NHS in the UK to the tech boom in Germany. Yes, concerns about changing demographics are valid, but we shouldn’t overlook the fact that migrants have long been the backbone of these countries.

To move forward, we need to recognize migrants not just as workers but as important members of society. Acknowledging their contributions will help build a more inclusive and united narrative. Migrants have helped shape the countries they live in, but far too often their efforts are taken for granted. The future of any nation depends on recognizing the value of migrants and building a shared history that includes everyone. When we embrace this, we’re building a stronger, more cohesive society for the future.

