BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi says he and Trump, in call, reviewed ‘good progress’ in trade negotiations

Reuters Published October 9, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. File Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. File Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, and that they “reviewed good progress achieved in trade negotiations”.

Indian commerce ministry officials have said after the latest meetings of trade officials in Washington, another round of trade negotiations are expected soon in either countries.

Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most exports from India, among the highest for any U.S. trading partner. The move impacts about $50 billion of Indian exports to the U.S., mainly hurting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and the shrimp industry.

Donald Trump Narendra Modi

Comments

200 characters

Modi says he and Trump, in call, reviewed ‘good progress’ in trade negotiations

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward staff-level agreement

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $20mn to $14.42bn

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Trump says Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday

Pakistan IT companies explore Kuwait’s market

PM Shehbaz ‘discusses’ floods, political situation with Bilawal over phone

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Read more stories