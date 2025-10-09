Modi says he and Trump, in call, reviewed ‘good progress’ in trade negotiations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, and that they “reviewed good progress achieved in trade negotiations”.

Indian commerce ministry officials have said after the latest meetings of trade officials in Washington, another round of trade negotiations are expected soon in either countries.

Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most exports from India, among the highest for any U.S. trading partner. The move impacts about $50 billion of Indian exports to the U.S., mainly hurting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and the shrimp industry.