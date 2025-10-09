BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
US stocks open lower, retreating from records

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2025 07:35pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated from records early Thursday as markets digested solid earnings from Delta and PepsiCo amid a dearth of economic data due to the government shutdown.

US stocks have risen since the government shutdown started on October 1. The closure has delayed key releases on inflation and the employment market.

“Even the most bullish markets take a break sometimes,” said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 46,481.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,741.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 percent to 22,985.65.

Wall St slips after NY Fed survey stokes labor market concerns

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records on Wednesday.

“There’s not a lot of fresh news this morning, not any real catalysts,” Sosnick said. “We’re not getting economic reports and in some ways the rhythm of the market in that respect has been thrown off a little bit.”

Among individual companies, Delta Air Lines jumped 6.2 percent after reporting higher earnings and offering a robust demand outlook. Executives said there has been no significant effect on travel from the shutdown.

PepsiCo climbed 1.3 percent after reporting better than expected results. The company pointed to “improved momentum” in North American beverages.

Wall Street

