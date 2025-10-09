BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LG Electronics India’s $1.3 billion IPO becomes most bid billion-dollar IPO since 2008

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 07:02pm
A woman stands in front of the LG Electronics logo ahead of the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) announcement in Mumbai, India, October 1, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A woman stands in front of the LG Electronics logo ahead of the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) announcement in Mumbai, India, October 1, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The $1.3 billion maiden share sale by LG Electronics’ Indian unit closed on Thursday, becoming the most subscribed billion-dollar IPO in nearly two decades, as investors rushed to grab a slice of the appliance maker in a red-hot IPO market.

The share sale drew bids worth 4.43 trillion rupees ($49.9 billion) at the top end of its price band of 1,080 to 1,140 rupees per share, exchange data showed, making it the most-subscribed large Indian offering since Reliance Power’s IPO in 2008, according to Pranav Haldea, managing director of capital markets data provider PRIME Database.

LG Electronics India received bids for 3.85 billion shares, or 54.02 times the shares on offer, by 5:00 p.m. IST on Thursday. The IPO was fully booked within hours of launch on Tuesday.

The shares will likely make their trading debut on October 14.

The share sale is India’s third-biggest so far in 2025, trailing Tata Capital, which closed for subscription this week with $2.9 billion in bids, and HDB Financial, which drew $19 billion in bids before its July debut.

“Investors seem to have preferred LG Electronics India, where they expect better listing gains and strong near-term growth prospects thanks to the government’s tax cuts,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Other Indian IPOs that saw steep subscriptions include HDB Financial Services earlier this year, Eternal in 2021, and Reliance Power in 2008, which drew bids worth roughly $80 billion, at the current exchange rate.

LG Electronics India sold shares worth $392 million to anchor investors such as BlackRock and the wealth funds of Singapore and Norway ahead of the IPO.

At the share sale, qualified institutional buyers bid 166.5-fold their allotted quota, while non-institutional and retail investors subscribed 22.4 and 3.54 times, respectively.

LG Electronics

Comments

200 characters

LG Electronics India’s $1.3 billion IPO becomes most bid billion-dollar IPO since 2008

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Pakistan IT companies explore Kuwait’s market

PM Shehbaz ‘discusses’ floods, political situation with Bilawal over phone

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

US companies ‘strongly desire’ to invest in Pakistan’s energy, critical minerals, IT sectors

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install ‘TEDs’ to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Read more stories