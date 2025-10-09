BML 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
BOP 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.44%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.67%)
KEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
KOSM 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.66%)
PAEL 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
PPL 196.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.38%)
PREMA 42.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PRL 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.46%)
PTC 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.56%)
SNGP 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
SSGC 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.95%)
TPLP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.81%)
TREET 30.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.48%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari discusses national, global issues with Ishaq Dar

  • Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also part of meeting
BR Web Desk Published 09 Oct, 2025 12:48pm

President Asif Ali Zardari discussed security and political situation with Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The leaders called on the president’s residence in Nawabshah. Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present during the meeting, as per APP.

The report said that the leaders discussed matters pertaining to the overall security and political situation in the country, as well as recent regional and international developments.

Earlier, President Zardari had called the interior minister to Karachi to discuss about the rising tensions between the Sindh and Punjab governments, run by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively.

“Zardari spoke to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over the phone to discuss the recent tensions between the Sindh and Punjab governments. The President has called the Interior Minister to Karachi for an urgent meeting in this regard,” read a post by the President of Pakistan’s social media account.

After the recent floods in Punjab, a dispute sparked between the PPP and the PML-N over the distribution of aid to flood victims.

The PPP insisted that aid should be distributed to flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which the Punjab government opposed.

Negotiations between the PPP and PML-N to end the war of words over mechanism of relief efforts for flood victims ended inconclusively as the PPP staged a walkout in protest during the Senate and National Assembly sessions on Monday, while the government tried to convince its coalition partner, Aaj News reported.

Ishaq Dar President Asif Ali Zardari NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq PPP PMLN conflict

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari discusses national, global issues with Ishaq Dar

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche, experts say

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install TEDs to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Dollar set for best week in a year as yen struggles

Pakistan’s steel makers mull legal action against CCP penalty

Read more stories