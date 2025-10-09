President Zardari discusses national, global issues with Ishaq Dar

President Asif Ali Zardari discussed security and political situation with Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The leaders called on the president’s residence in Nawabshah. Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present during the meeting, as per APP.

The report said that the leaders discussed matters pertaining to the overall security and political situation in the country, as well as recent regional and international developments.

Earlier, President Zardari had called the interior minister to Karachi to discuss about the rising tensions between the Sindh and Punjab governments, run by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively.

“Zardari spoke to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over the phone to discuss the recent tensions between the Sindh and Punjab governments. The President has called the Interior Minister to Karachi for an urgent meeting in this regard,” read a post by the President of Pakistan’s social media account.

After the recent floods in Punjab, a dispute sparked between the PPP and the PML-N over the distribution of aid to flood victims.

The PPP insisted that aid should be distributed to flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which the Punjab government opposed.

Negotiations between the PPP and PML-N to end the war of words over mechanism of relief efforts for flood victims ended inconclusively as the PPP staged a walkout in protest during the Senate and National Assembly sessions on Monday, while the government tried to convince its coalition partner, Aaj News reported.