BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2025
Photo: X/@MIshaqDar50
Photo: X/@MIshaqDar50

Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan is set to return to Pakistan on October 9 after being released from detention in Israel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday.

Dar, who returned from an official visit to Malaysia earlier in the day, said he had spoken to Senator Mushtaq via Pakistan’s ambassador in Amman.

“Senator Mushtaq is fine and in high spirits,” the prime minister said, lauding his courage for joining the Sumud Flotilla in support of the Palestinian cause.

He said the Foreign Office had coordinated with a friendly European country’s mission in Tel Aviv to reach out to the senator during his detention, while the Pakistan Embassy in Amman facilitated his stay and safety in Jordan.

Dar confirmed that arrangements had been made for Senator Mushtaq’s return to Pakistan on Thursday.

In his previous tweet, the foreign minister confirmed that Mushtaq had been released from Israeli detention and is now safely with the Pakistan Embassy in Amman.

The foreign minister confirmed the former senator is “in good health and high spirits.” He added that the embassy is prepared to facilitate the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader’s return to Pakistan, “in accordance with his wishes and convenience”.

DPM Dar also extended the government’s “gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in securing the release.

The JI leader was part of the flotilla, which set sail in late August, marking the latest attempt by rights activists to challenge the Israeli blockade of the territory where Israel has been waging a massive offensive. In Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed, including a large number of women and children.

Israel had detained more than 450 activists, most of whom have been deported, participating in the flotilla seeking to break the Israeli siege of Gaza. The activists who returned from Israeli custody have told the world about the apartheid government’s mistreatment in detention, also that many activists were denied access to their lawyers.

A couple of Pakistani nationals, including a former Pakistani parliamentarian, were also in Israeli forces’ illegal custody.

A day ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had expressed the hope that the Pakistani officials, with the help of the Jordanian government, would be able to secure the release of the former JI senator from Israeli detention in a few days.

The development takes place days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded the return of Pakistanis held by Israeli forces, while also praising ex-senator Mushtaq and others.

“I commend the dignified participation of Pakistani citizens in the ‘Gaza Freedom Flotilla’. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Mazhar Saeed Shah, Wajahat Ahmad, Dr Osama Riaz, Ismail Khan, Syed Aziz Nizami, and Fahad Ishtiaq, among other Pakistanis, took part in this great humanitarian mission in full accordance with the principles of human compassion,” PM Shehbaz had written on his X account.

Dogs released on us: Mushtaq

In a video statement from Amman, Mushtaq said he had reached Jordan along with his 150 companions. “We were released after detention of 5 to 6 days at the infamous Israeli jail in the Negev desert. We were shackled, blindfolded and handcuffed, dogs were released on us, and guns were pointed at our heads. We were subjected to the cruellest torture. We observed a hunger strike for three days for our demands to be met,” he said.

The former parliamentarian said they were deprived of access to anything, including air and medication.

“Alhamdulillah, we have been released, and the struggle for Palestine’s freedom will continue. We will break this siege and go again and again for that,” he vowed.

Mushtaq said he, along with others, would try to protect Gaza and bring the culprits committing the genocide to justice. “Resistance will continue from the Adiala jail to Israeli jails. We will continue to strive for Palestine’s freedom. I will soon return to Pakistan and tell you details of our journey and the conditions of Israeli prisons. But our struggle will continue till the liberation of Al-Aqsa, Palestine and till the end of Israel.”

Reacting to the news of Mushtaq’s freedom from Israeli detention, JI Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman condemned the treatment meted out to participants of the Sumud flotilla in Israeli jails.

“The movement for the liberation of Palestine has now become an international movement that Israel and its patron America cannot stop. Palestine, Insha’Allah, will surely be liberated,” he wrote.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Ex senator Mushtaq Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories