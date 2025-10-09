BML 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
Flintoff exits Superchargers after talks with owners break down

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 12:29pm
LONDON: Andrew Flintoff has decided to step down as Northern Superchargers coach in The Hundred suggesting he did not feel valued by the franchise’s new Indian owners.

The former England all-rounder coached the men’s team of the Headingley-based franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

Appearing on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, co-hosted by Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid, Flintoff confirmed his talks with the Sun Group, which bought the full 100% stake in Superchargers in February this year, had broken down.

“I genuinely don’t do it for the money, although it’s nice, but I’m worth more than just over a quarter of the (salary of) other head coaches,” the 47-year-old said.

“I wasn’t encouraged they wanted me anyway, but then also you want to feel valued.

“So I said that it’s not going to work for me, and they weren’t going to move on it.”

The BBC quoted a Sun Group spokesperson as saying, “We had discussions with Freddie and extended an offer, which was an increase over his current salary at Northern Superchargers.

“While we would have loved to have him on board, we respect his decision.” Flintoff, also the head coach of the England Lions, is tipped as a future coach for the England national team.

