Porsche’s 9-month sales fall globally, China leads slump

Germany luxury sports carmaker Porsche said on Thursday its sales fell globally in the first nine months of 2025, blaming challenging market conditions and intense competition for a 26% slump in the Chinese market.

The carmaker delivered around 70,836 vehicles globally between July and September, roughly a 6% drop from last year’s level according to a calculation by Reuters.

In North America, its biggest market, sales grew by around 4.7% in the same period, according to calculations.

Between January and September it delivered 212,509 vehicles worldwide. “We expect the market environment to remain challenging in the future,” Matthias Becker, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, said in a statement.

The Stuttgard-based firm cut its outlook in September due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher U.S. tariffs.