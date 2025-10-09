Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan Army officer Major Sibtain Haider was martyred and seven terrorists were gunned down in exchange of gunfire in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing reported on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Daraban on Wednesday “on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij”.

“During the conduct of operation, due to effective engagement by own troops seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

Lt-Col among 11 martyred; 19 terrorists killed

However, it said, 30-year-old Major Sibtain, a brave officer belonging to Quetta who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during the intense fire exchange.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

This comes a day after the ISPR reported that 11 Pakistan Army personnel, including Lt Col Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat, embraced martyrdom during a fierce overnight gun battle with Indian-sponsored militants in Orakzai district.

Commanders resolve to crush Indian-sponsored terror proxies

According to the ISPR, the IBO was launched on the night of October 7-8 following reports of the presence of militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, identified as an Indian proxy network. During the engagement, “19 terrorists were killed as Pakistani troops carried out precise strikes on their positions”.

Despite the successful operation, the army suffered heavy losses. Leading from the front, Lt Col Junaid (39) and Maj Tayyab (33) fought gallantly until they embraced shahadat, along with nine other soldiers.

President, PM laud successful operation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have commended successful operation by security forces against terrorists in DI Khan’s Daraban area.

In their separate statements, the president paid tribute to Major Sibtain, who embraced martyrdom thwarting the enemy’s nefarious designs during the operation.

They expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred officer.

The president said fate of Fitna Al Khawarij operating under Indian patronage will always be disgraceful.

He reaffirmed the firm commitment to wipe out terrorism.

The prime minister said nation is proud of the courageous officers and soldiers of armed forces. He expressed the unwavering commitment to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s top military leadership on Wednesday issued a strong warning to India, vowing a swift and decisive response to any act of aggression, while reaffirming the armed forces’ resolve to crush Indian-sponsored terror proxies operating against Pakistan.

The 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ Rawalpindi, reviewed the country’s internal security, counter-terrorism operations, and the evolving regional threat matrix. The forum began with prayers for the martyrs of recent terror attacks “orchestrated by Indian terror proxies.”

The COAS lauded troops for their “spirit, resolve and determination” in the war against foreign-sponsored terrorism and in post-flood relief operations. Commanders undertook a comprehensive assessment of ongoing counter-terror operations, pledging to dismantle networks of groups dubbed Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

The statement warned that the “nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage” would not be tolerated, underscoring that the armed forces remain fully prepared to neutralize threats across conventional, sub-conventional, hybrid, and asymmetric spectrums.

Pakistan has in the last few years seen a rise in cross-border terror attacks, especially in Afghanistan’s neighbouring provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.