Commanders resolve to crush Indian-sponsored terror proxies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top military leadership on Wednesday issued a strong warning to India, vowing a swift and decisive response to any act of aggression, while reaffirming the armed forces’ resolve to crush Indian-sponsored terror proxies operating against Pakistan.

The 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ Rawalpindi, reviewed the country’s internal security, counter-terrorism operations, and the evolving regional threat matrix. The forum began with prayers for the martyrs of recent terror attacks “orchestrated by Indian terror proxies.”

The COAS lauded troops for their “spirit, resolve and determination” in the war against foreign-sponsored terrorism and in post-flood relief operations. Commanders undertook a comprehensive assessment of ongoing counter-terror operations, pledging to dismantle networks of groups dubbed Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

The statement warned that the “nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage” would not be tolerated, underscoring that the armed forces remain fully prepared to neutralize threats across conventional, sub-conventional, hybrid, and asymmetric spectrums.

Expressing grave concern over “irresponsible and provocative statements” from Indian civil and military leadership, the forum said such rhetoric exposes New Delhi’s “habit of whipping up war hysteria for political gains.” Pakistan’s commanders agreed that any Indian misadventure will meet “a new normal of swift retributive response,” dispelling what they described as India’s “false sense of geographic safety.”

The forum hailed Pakistan’s recent diplomatic outreach and welcomed the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia, terming it a milestone that enhances joint readiness and multi-domain cooperation against external aggression. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination under UN resolutions and voiced principled backing for Palestine, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital.

In his closing remarks, COAS Munir directed field commanders to maintain the highest standards of readiness, discipline, and innovation, expressing full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s capability to safeguard national security “come what may.”

