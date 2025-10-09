India equity benchmarks inch higher ahead of IT earnings

Indian benchmark shares opened higher on Thursday as hopes of renewed foreign buying supported sentiment and as information technology stocks rose ahead of their quarterly results.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.11% to 25,074.3, while the BSE Sensex added 0.15% to 81,900, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Foreign portfolio investors snapped their 10-day selling streak earlier this week, turning net buyers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors rose on the day, with IT stocks gaining 0.2%.

India’s No. 1 IT company, Tata Consultancy Services , rose 0.2% ahead of its quarterly earnings.