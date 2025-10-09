BML 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
BOP 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.52%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.63%)
KEL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.46%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-1.61%)
PAEL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 196.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.26%)
PREMA 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
PRL 35.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.18%)
PTC 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.26%)
SNGP 129.98 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.51%)
TELE 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.39%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
TREET 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.35%)
TRG 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,167 Decreased By -99.3 (-0.58%)
BR30 54,429 Decreased By -508 (-0.92%)
KSE100 164,715 Decreased By -552 (-0.33%)
KSE30 50,683 Decreased By -134.1 (-0.26%)
Markets

India equity benchmarks inch higher ahead of IT earnings

  • The Nifty 50 was up 0.11% to 25,074.3, while the BSE Sensex added 0.15% to 81,900
Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 11:27am

Indian benchmark shares opened higher on Thursday as hopes of renewed foreign buying supported sentiment and as information technology stocks rose ahead of their quarterly results.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.11% to 25,074.3, while the BSE Sensex added 0.15% to 81,900, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Foreign portfolio investors snapped their 10-day selling streak earlier this week, turning net buyers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors rose on the day, with IT stocks gaining 0.2%.

India’s No. 1 IT company, Tata Consultancy Services , rose 0.2% ahead of its quarterly earnings.

