BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 33.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
CNERGY 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
CPHL 95.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
DCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 246.00 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.05%)
FCCL 57.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUBC 215.18 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.7%)
KEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KOSM 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
NBP 213.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PAEL 55.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.95%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
POWER 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 196.51 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.44%)
PREMA 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
PRL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.26%)
PTC 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.53%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
TRG 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,362 Increased By 96.3 (0.56%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 404.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 166,699 Increased By 1431.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 51,327 Increased By 510 (1%)
India’s equity benchmarks inch lower

Reuters Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:57am

BENGALURU: India’s stock benchmarks inched lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits after four straight sessions of gains, while information technology stocks climbed ahead of quarterly results.

The Nifty 50 edged down 0.25 percent to 25,046.15, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.19 percent to 81,773.66. The two indexes rose about 2 percent each in the last four sessions.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses on the day. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

The heaviest-weighted financials dropped about 0.5 percent, snapping a six-session rally in which it had gained 3 percent. The shares had rallied after the central bank announced measures to boost bank lending and on positive pre-earnings updates from banks for the September quarter.

The initial updates from banks have been strong and there are signs of green shoots in consumer demand, thanks to policy measures such as the repo rate cut and consumer tax cut, among others, said Arun Malhotra, fund manager at CapGrow Capital.

