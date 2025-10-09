BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases slightly on Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Published October 9, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged slightly lower on Thursday after Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement to cease fire in Gaza.

Brent crude futures were down 36 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.88 a barrel at 11:42 a.m. ET (1542 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $62.25.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Under the ceasefire deal, fighting will cease, Israel will partially withdraw from Gaza, and Hamas will free all remaining hostages it captured in the attack that precipitated the war, in exchange for hundreds of prisoners held by Israel.

Oil prices edge up on worries about Russian output and limited OPEC+ production increase

“Crude futures are in a corrective phase as the Israel/Hamas conflict looks to be ending,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

‘Wide-ranging’ implications for oil markets

“The peace agreement is a major breakthrough in recent Middle Eastern history – its implications for oil markets could be wide-ranging, from the possibility of a decrease in the Houthis’ attacks in the Red Sea to an increase in the likelihood of a nuclear deal with Iran…” Rystad Energy’s Chief Economist Claudio Galimberti said in a note.

The OPEC+ group, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, agreed on Sunday to a November output hike that was smaller than market expectations, easing oversupply concerns.

Prices had gained around 1% on Wednesday to reach a one-week high after investors viewed stalled progress on a Ukraine peace deal as a sign that sanctions against Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, would continue for some time.

Meanwhile, total weekly U.S. petroleum products supplied, a proxy for U.S. oil consumption, rose last week to 21.99 million barrels per day, the most since December 2022, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil eases slightly on Gaza ceasefire

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward staff-level agreement

Modi says he and Trump, in call, reviewed ‘good progress’ in trade negotiations

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $20mn to $14.42bn

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Trump says Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday

Pakistan IT companies explore Kuwait’s market

PM Shehbaz ‘discusses’ floods, political situation with Bilawal over phone

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Read more stories