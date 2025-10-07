Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

His Highness Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday at the head of a high-level Saudi business delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

During the visit, the delegation will hold meetings with Pakistani leadership, senior government officials, chambers of commerce, and leading business groups to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The visit underscores the close ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, reflecting their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment partnerships through the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

Discussions are expected to centre on trade and investment facilitation as well as collaboration in priority sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic growth agenda.