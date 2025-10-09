BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Benami adjudicating authority revived

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Wednesday made Benami Adjudicating Authority, Islamabad functional and appointed chairperson and members of the authority.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification on Wednesday.

The Benami Adjudicating Authority was non-functional since 2022 and dozens of cases were pending with the authority.

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

However, after adjudication process, all cases would still go to Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue after decisions of the Benami Adjudicating Authority as the Special courts for Benami are not created. Therefore, the federal government needs to immediately create special Benami courts after adjudication process.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday, consequent upon approval of federal government conveyed vide Case No. 694/Rule-19/2025/919, following officers are appointed as Chairperson and Members of the Benami Adjudicating Authority, Islamabad for period of three years or until they attain age of sixty two (62) years, whichever is earlier:

Waqar Ahmad (Retd. SG/BS-22), Member and Chairperson; Zahoor Ahmad (Retd. SG/BS-22), Member and Abdul Majid Yousfani (Retd. PCS/BS-21), Member.

