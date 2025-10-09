BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Print 2025-10-09

UNHCR seeks exemption for certain categories of Afghans

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday called on Pakistan to allow certain categories of Afghan nationals to remain in the country, citing concerns over forced returns under a government repatriation plan.

In a statement, the agency appealed for exemptions for Afghans with medical needs, those enrolled in higher education, and individuals in mixed-nationality marriages.

It also raised concerns about the return of women and girls to Afghanistan, where their rights to education and employment remain restricted.

Panel concerned at treatment of Afghan refugees

The appeal follows the Pakistani government’s decision to de-notify 16 Afghan refugee villages across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab provinces.

The move is part of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) announced in August, under which undocumented foreign nationals, including Afghans, have been asked to leave the country.

The UNHCR said it was “seriously concerned” about the implications of the de-notification and the potential forced return of Afghans, including those with recognised refugee status.

“Many of the refugees have lived in these villages for decades and established livelihoods,” UNHCR spokesperson Philippa Candler said.

“Forcing them to return within a short period has a serious and negative impact on their lives and livelihoods, as well as their reintegration in Afghanistan.”

Candler emphasised that any return should be “organised, phased, voluntary, and conducted in dignity and safety,” and called for continued protection for individuals who may face persecution if returned. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades, many of whom fled conflict and instability. The UNHCR said it is ready to work with Pakistani authorities to find solutions that address national concerns while aligning with international obligations. The issue was raised last week at UNHCR’s Executive Committee meeting in Geneva.

