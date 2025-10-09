BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
CNERGY 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CPHL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.96%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 244.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
GCIL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
HUBC 216.00 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.09%)
KEL 7.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.5%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.6%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
SSGC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.02%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 166,133 Increased By 866.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 51,122 Increased By 304.6 (0.6%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting ‘gone’

AFP Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:03am

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday that momentum towards reaching a peace deal in Ukraine had largely vanished following Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s presidential summit in Alaska, dimming hopes for a quick end to the three-and-a-half year war.

The two leaders met at an air base in the Alaskan city of Anchorage in August, but failed to reach any kind of peace agreement to end the fighting.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have since stalled, with both Moscow and Kyiv launching deadly strikes into each other’s territory and Russia advancing on the battlefield.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated at Putin’s apparent reluctance to accept a deal, saying last month he was “very disappointed” with the Russian leader.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin US Russia RUssia Ukraine war Trump Putin meeting

Comments

200 characters

Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting ‘gone’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories