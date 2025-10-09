BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Trio wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

AFP Published October 9, 2025

STOCKHOLM: Three scientists on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) that can be used to capture carbon dioxide and harvest water from desert air, among other things.

Japan’s Susumu Kitagawa, UK-born Richard Robson and American-Jordanian Omar Yaghi were honoured for their groundbreaking discoveries dating from the late 1980s to the early 2000s.

“These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyse chemical reactions,” the jury said.

Commentators have for years suggested Yaghi, 60, was a strong contender for the prize, with Kitagawa, 74, also often floated alongside.

“Imagine that the tools of chemistry could be used to create entirely new materials with unheard of properties,” Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told reporters as the prize winners were announced.

“For example, imagine we could make solid materials full of tiny spaces in which gas molecules can feel at home and with chemical properties that can be adjusted to the specific needs and wishes of different molecules,” he added.

In 1989, Robson, 88, tested utilising the properties of atoms in a new way using copper ions.

“When they were combined, they bonded to form a well-ordered, spacious crystal. It was like a diamond filled with innumerable cavities,” the jury said.

Robson realised the potential of his discovery but the molecular contruction was unstable.

Kitagawa and Yaghi then provided a “firm foundation” for the building method.

Between 1992 and 2003, they separately made a series of revolutionary discoveries.

Kitagawa “showed that gases can flow in and out of the constructions and predicted that MOFs could be made flexible,” according to the jury.

Meanwhile, Yaghi created “a very stable MOF” and showed that it can be modified using rational design, giving it new and desirable properties,” it added. “I’m deeply honored and delighted that my long-standing research has been recognised,” Kitagawa said as he was interviewed via phone during the prize announcement press conference.

Last year, the chemistry prize went to Americans David Baker and John Jumper, together with Briton Demis Hassabis, for work on cracking the code of the structure of proteins, the building blocks of life, through computing and artificial intelligence.

The chemistry prize follows the physics prize, which on Tuesday honoured Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret and American John Martinis for work putting quantum mechanics into action — enabling the development of all kinds of digital technology.

