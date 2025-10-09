BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPP leaders visit NPC

Naveed Butt Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:23am

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08:A delegation from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) visited the National Press Club (NPC) on Wednesday to express solidarity with journalists following a recent incident involving police violence at the club.

The delegation included PPP Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, and Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry. The visit comes amid condemnation from media and civil society groups over the police action.

Speaking to journalists, Chan criticised the incident and reiterated the party’s support for press freedom and democratic values.

“Politics and journalism have always been interconnected,” he said. “While we have democracy, it is far from ideal. Journalists have made significant sacrifices for its protection.”

He also endorsed the Charter of Demands presented by the National Press Club and pledged the party’s support for media professionals seeking accountability and reforms.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed warned of increasing restrictions on press, political, and economic freedoms in Pakistan. Recalling past movements, he said the press club had historically served as a hub for democratic resistance. “Even during General Musharraf’s rule, the police did not enter the press club,” he said.

He added that PPP-affiliated labour and workers’ organisations would continue to support journalists in any future protests.

Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry termed the incident “an attack on democratic rights and freedom of expression” and said the PPP fully supported the journalists’ demands.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt welcomed the PPP’s show of support, noting the party’s long-standing alignment with the media’s struggle for rights.

He said the PFUJ had submitted its Charter of Demands to the Ministry of Interior and described the incident as unprecedented.

National Press Club President Azhar Jatoi thanked the delegation for its visit.

“The NPC represents journalists from across Pakistan and remains committed to defending press freedom,” he said, adding that a Joint Action Committee had been formed to pursue the profession’s collective demands.

