National Resilience Day marked

KARACHI: A graceful ceremony was held at a local hotel to mark National Resilience Day, organised by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh.

The chief guest of the event was Giyanchand Essarani, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for the Rehabilitation Department.

The event was also attended by Secretary Rehabilitation Department Akhtar Hussain Bugti, Director General Rescue 1122 Wajid Sibghatullah, along with officers from relevant departments, representatives of NGOs, and members of civil society.

During the event, documentary films were presented by PDMA Sindh and Rescue 1122 showcasing the institutions’ performance, relief activities, and public awareness programs. The Rescue 1122 team also conducted live demonstrations of rescue operations and emergency responses.

In his address, Giyanchand Essarani said that National Resilience Day reminds us of the devastating earthquake of 2005 and provides an opportunity to renew our commitment to strengthen preparedness against natural disasters. He emphasized that integrated planning, public awareness, and interdepartmental coordination are essential to reduce the losses caused by natural calamities.

He added that the Rehabilitation Department oversees several key institutions, including PDMA Sindh and Rescue 1122.

Highlighting that rescue and rehabilitation work is never easy. Both men and women are part of these organizations, and they are deployed to the field during emergencies, working tirelessly under challenging conditions. He said that in urban areas, relief and drainage operations after rainfall are completed within one or two days, but in rural and flood-affected regions, the situation is more complex due to multiple challenges.

PDMA, Rescue 1122, and other agencies remain operational 24 hours a day during such emergencies—a demanding task, especially for female staff who leave their homes and families to work day and night in the field.

Rescue 1122 is fully functional in 16 districts of Sindh, and efforts are being made to extend services to the remaining districts soon.

Even in districts where offices have not yet been established, rescue personnel are stationed nearby and can be immediately dispatched to assist people in need. He said since the establishment of the department, the Sindh Government has remained committed to continuous improvement to ensure efficient public service. PDMA Sindh has set up warehouses in various divisions to store relief goods and equipment, enabling quick response in case of emergencies.

In terms of healthcare, mobile health units have been deployed to provide various services, including OPD, ultrasound, X-ray, and laboratory tests. These mobile units are equipped with high-quality facilities to serve people in remote areas. Rescue 1122 has also established satellite stations in different locations to enhance its operational capacity.

