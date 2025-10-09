Ehsan Elahi murder: Naqvi directs LEAs to arrest culprits

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday took notice of the murder of Ehsan Elahi, Director of the Land Wing at the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), and directed law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits without delay.

Elahi was shot dead late Tuesday night by unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle in Islamabad’s Blue Area.

The attackers opened fire on his vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the incident, according to police.

Following the attack, Naqvi sought a comprehensive report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and directed that the case be investigated from all possible angles.

“Every aspect of the killing must be thoroughly investigated,” Naqvi said.

“The perpetrators should be apprehended at the earliest and brought to justice.”

He also instructed the police to ensure that no negligence or loophole affects the investigation.

The minister emphasised that the family of the deceased must receive full justice and assured them of the federal government’s complete support during this time of grief.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated investigation. Search operations are underway to trace the assailants, while forensic and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined.

