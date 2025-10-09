BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
Sri Lankan shares snap 15-day rally

Published October 9, 2025

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, breaking a 15-session winning streak, as losses in energy and information technology stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.29 percent to 22,097.99 points.

York Arcade Holdings PLC and Abans Finance PLC were the top percentage losers on the index, falling 7.3 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

Trading volume fell to 189.5 million shares from 247.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 7.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD24.19 million), compared with 7.95 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

