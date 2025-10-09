BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
CPHL 95.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.83%)
DCL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
DGKC 244.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.33%)
HUBC 215.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.08%)
KEL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 213.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.9%)
PREMA 43.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
PRL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
PTC 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
SNGP 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.41%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TREET 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,361 Increased By 94.8 (0.55%)
BR30 55,347 Increased By 409 (0.74%)
KSE100 166,333 Increased By 1066.4 (0.65%)
KSE30 51,186 Increased By 368.7 (0.73%)
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Wheat near 5-year low as global supply weighs

Published October 9, 2025

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged down for a third session on Wednesday to approach a five-year low as a stronger dollar and expectations of rising global supply curbed prices.

Corn ticked down and soybeans edged higher as traders assessed US harvest progress while awaiting details of US farm aid expected to be announced this week in response to halt to Chinese imports of US soy.

Grain futures have traded in narrow ranges this week, with

a US government shutdown that has disrupted agricultural data depriving the market of usual direction.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2 percent at USD5.06 a bushel at 1046 GMT, approaching a five-year low of USD5.00-3/4 struck in August.

After slower-than-usual Russian exports supported a brisk start to the US export season, signs that Russia is accelerating its wheat shipments have tempered export sentiment.

Consultancy Sovecon raised its estimate of Russia’s September wheat exports by 0.3 million metric tons to 4.6 million tons and forecast shipment of 5 million tons in October.

The dollar’s strength this week, partly reflecting a drop in the euro amid a worsening political crisis in France, has curbed the competitiveness of US grain overseas.

Moreover, following large northern hemisphere production, upcoming harvests in southern hemisphere exporters Argentina and Australia now look better than initially expected, said Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

“Our forecast is for CBOT prices to stay slightly above USD5,” he said. “But I see no significant upside for the time being.”

Rainfall in dry parts of the Black Sea region and the U.S Midwest has also improved early prospects for wheat being planted for next year’s harvest.

CBOT corn was down 0.1 percent at USD4.19-1/4 a bushel and CBOT soybeans were up 0.2 percent at USD10.23-3/4 a bushel.

Talk of some lower US harvest yields than anticipated has helped underpin corn and soybean markets, though projections of large overall production and the absence of Chinese purchases were capping prices, traders said.

The market is awaiting the reopening of Chinese markets on Thursday, following the National Day holiday, for further pointers about the country’s demand.

