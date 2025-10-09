Activities at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Iniya-V, GFS Prime, Istanbul-M and Searay carrying Containers, Sugar and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on October 7th, Meanwhile three more ships, Hansa Africa, Asphalt Alliance and Orient Dynasty scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen and Steel Coil also arrived at outer anchorage on today.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Iniya-V, Navigator Aries and Archthos-1 left the port, while two more ships, GFS Prime and HG Naples are expected to sail on afternoon.

Cargo volume of 77,480 tonnes, comprising 43,422 tonnes imports cargo and 34,058 export cargo carried in 2,377 Containers (1,180 TEUs Imports & 1,197 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Hansa Africa, Hafnia Australia and EVA Fuji carrying Container, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL on today October 8th, 2025.

