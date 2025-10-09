BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (October 08, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 07-10-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,300        280        15,580        15,780       -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,397        300        16,697        16,911       -214/-
===========================================================================

