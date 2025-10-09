Muslim nations urged to take united stand against Israel

KARACHI: Amid growing international concern over the worsening situation in Gaza, religious and political leaders at a seminar on Solidarity with Palestine held under the banner of the Milli Yakjehti Council Sindh urged Muslim nations to break their silence and take a united stand against Israeli aggression and US double standards.

The seminar, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq under the chairmanship of Central General Secretary Liaquat Baloch, gathered prominent figures including Asadullah Bhutto, Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Allama Nazir Abbas, Mufti Ejaz Mustafa, and Dr Sabir Abu Maryam. The speakers condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, calling the two-year-long violence “a crime against humanity” and accusing world powers of complicity through their silence.

They warned Muslim rulers against “falling into Trump’s so-called peace trap,” urging them instead to stand by the oppressed people of Gaza.

“The two-state solution is another name for recognizing Greater Israel — and accepting it would also mean surrendering Kashmir,” they cautioned, asserting that “Palestine belongs solely to the Palestinians.”

In his presidential address, Liaquat Baloch said agreements like Camp David, the Abraham Accords, and Trump’s 20-point peace plan were designed to legitimize Israel’s illegal occupation.

“Israel is a cancer; peace in the world will remain impossible as long as it exists,” he declared, recalling that Pakistan’s founder had termed Israel “an illegitimate child of America.”

Baloch said the US attack on Qatar revealed Washington’s self-interest and hypocrisy. “Muslim leaders must reform themselves instead of fearing Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Muslim Brotherhood,” he added.

He announced that solidarity seminars would also be held in Lahore on October 9 and in Islamabad on October 14, urging scholars to use Friday sermons on October 10 to highlight Gaza’s suffering and pass condemnation resolutions nationwide.

Provincial President Asadullah Bhutto said Muslims and even non-Muslims worldwide are voicing support for Palestine, but Muslim rulers continue to fear the US and Israel. Qazi Ahmed Noorani described the Milli Yakjehti Council as a “bouquet of unity” that has always stood for the Ummah’s causes, lamenting that two years after the Al-Aqsa Storm, global institutions still failed to restrain Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Allama Nazir Abbas said Hamas had successfully revived the Palestinian cause on the world stage, while Israel stood politically and morally isolated.

“Millions across Europe are protesting in support of Gaza,” he noted. Mufti Ejaz Mustafa cautioned that the Zionist dream of Greater Israel includes the Holy Kaaba itself, saying that the two-state formula only paves the way for that plan.

