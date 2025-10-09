Ravi: big embankment to be constructed

LAHORE: In view of an inflow of 600,000 cusecs of water in the River Ravi, an embankment 800 to 1,000 meters wide will be constructed; the areas to be covered include Shahdara, Sagian, Farukhabad, Begum Kot, Jia Musa, and Gaw Shala.

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin informed Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin during a meeting here on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Minister was briefed regarding the construction of a protective embankment along the River Ravi.

On this occasion, the Minister stated that, as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, protecting urban populations is the top priority. He instructed that, in the second phase, populated areas should be identified and a detailed working plan should be presented.

He emphasised that the embankments must be constructed keeping in view the flow rate and volume of the previous flood wave.

