BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 34.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
DCL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 245.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (0.89%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.32%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.83%)
NBP 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.19%)
PAEL 55.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 129.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
SSGC 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TREET 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,378 Increased By 112.2 (0.65%)
BR30 55,481 Increased By 543.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 166,568 Increased By 1300.8 (0.79%)
KSE30 51,285 Increased By 467.6 (0.92%)
Print Print 2025-10-09

Former FBI chief James Comey pleads not guilty in case pushed by Trump

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

ALEXANDRIA (United States): Former FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony charges in a case widely seen as an escalation of President Donald Trump’s campaign of retribution against political opponents.

Comey, 64, a prominent critic of the president, was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Comey’s lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered a not guilty plea before District Judge Michael Nachmanoff during his arraignment in a packed federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia. Fitzgerald also said he intended to file a motion seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds it is a vindictive and selective prosecution.

Comey spoke only briefly during the proceedings. Asked by the judge if he understood the charges against him, he replied: “I do, your honor. Thank you very much.”

The judge scheduled a trial date of January 5. He did not set any conditions on Comey’s release.

Comey’s indictment stems from sworn testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 on the probe he led into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

