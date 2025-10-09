Former FBI chief James Comey pleads not guilty in case pushed by Trump

ALEXANDRIA (United States): Former FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony charges in a case widely seen as an escalation of President Donald Trump’s campaign of retribution against political opponents.

Comey, 64, a prominent critic of the president, was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Comey’s lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered a not guilty plea before District Judge Michael Nachmanoff during his arraignment in a packed federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia. Fitzgerald also said he intended to file a motion seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds it is a vindictive and selective prosecution.

Comey spoke only briefly during the proceedings. Asked by the judge if he understood the charges against him, he replied: “I do, your honor. Thank you very much.”

The judge scheduled a trial date of January 5. He did not set any conditions on Comey’s release.

Comey’s indictment stems from sworn testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 on the probe he led into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.