BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.1%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.88%)
DCL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 245.95 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.36%)
FFL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
GCIL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
HUBC 215.85 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.02%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.83%)
NBP 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
PAEL 55.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
PPL 197.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.48%)
SSGC 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.98%)
TELE 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2%)
TREET 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,378 Increased By 112.2 (0.65%)
BR30 55,481 Increased By 543.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 166,577 Increased By 1309.9 (0.79%)
KSE30 51,271 Increased By 453.7 (0.89%)
Oct 09, 2025
Opinion Print 2025-10-09

‘Trump’s UNGA speech’

Qamar Bashir Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday and yesterday. Nor did Trump stop at Gaza or climate change. He derided the United Nations as useless, ineffective, and irrelevant. He promised to pull U.S. representatives out of key agencies, and he vowed to slash funding—funding that, for decades, Washington had leveraged as its ultimate instrument of control. But instead of weakening the UN, Trump’s threat spurred others into action.

Within hours, China, the European Union, and several emerging economies pledged to fill the financial gap, signaling that they would seize the leadership America was relinquishing. It was a symbolic passing of the torch: power, influence, and responsibility were no longer to be monopolized by Washington.

For Trump, the United States remained the indispensable nation. He warned that no country could survive without its blessing, invoking America’s military might and economic reach. Yet his words rang hollow against the backdrop of near-total isolation.

In the past, weaker nations might have bowed to U.S. pressure, clinging to trade deals or fearing the loss of aid. But now, emboldened by collective strength, they no longer needed to. The unifying cause of Palestine’s recognition had given the world a new confidence. America’s threats sounded less like the dictates of a superpower and more like the frustrated cries of a bully whose grip was slipping.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

