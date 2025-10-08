Pakistan’s Treet Corporation moves into personal care to tap growth potential

Treet Corporation Limited, a Pakistani diversified business group, has announced a strategic expansion into the fast-growing personal care segment, unveiling two new proprietary brands — “Genesis” for men and “Estela” for women.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Treet Corporation Limited is pleased to inform its shareholders, investors, and stakeholders that the Board of Directors has approved the company’s strategic expansion into the personal care segment, marking a significant milestone in its long-standing legacy of product innovation and diversification,” read the notice.

Under this initiative, Treet will introduce two new proprietary brands, i.e. Genesis and Estela.

“These brands and products are being developed by the company’s in-house innovation department and are envisioned to offer a comprehensive range of shaving, grooming, and personal care products,” it said.

Treet shared that the launch of Genesis and Estela marks a strategic entry into the fast-growing personal care and grooming category. “Through such initiatives, the company predicts a strong opportunity to capture a larger market share,” it added.

The company added that it has successfully obtained trademark registrations for the brand names Genesis and Estela, including protection over their respective logos, get-up, and packaging design, ensuring full proprietary rights and brand identity security.

A soft launch of both brands is planned in the coming weeks, whereas the grand launch event for the complete product range is scheduled to be held on January 01, 2026.

“Through this initiative, the Company aims to further strengthen its consumer product portfolio, diversify revenue streams, and reinforce its commitment to innovation-driven growth,” it added.

Treet Corporation Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a publicly listed company in 1977. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of razors and razor blades, along with other trading activities. The company has a product range of over 75 SKUs, including shaving razors, body razors and feminine razors.