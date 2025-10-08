BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Japan’s Nikkei struggles as stimulus optimism counters profit-taking at record highs

  • The Nikkei 225 Index was flat at 47,965.29, as of midday break
Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2025 12:45pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average struggled for direction on Wednesday as optimism over potential increase in stimulus competed with profit-taking after a run-up to record levels.

The Nikkei 225 Index was flat at 47,965.29, as of midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.7%.

The Nikkei eked out a gain on Tuesday to mark a new closing high of 47,950.88, riding optimism from the weekend election of Sanae Takaichi to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Takaichi, now poised to become Japan’s next prime minister, has advocated for looser fiscal and monetary policy, as well as targeted investment in sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and defence.

“If we look at some of the companies that have been going up, it looks like it’s more expectations than fundamentals,” said Kei Okamura, managing director at asset manager Neuberger Berman in Tokyo. “It’s a little frothy, for sure.”

Exporter shares were also buoyed by a sharp slide in the yen, trading at the weakest point since February.

Within the Nikkei index, 148 stocks advanced while 76 declined. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) started the session at 77, remaining above the 70 threshold that signals an overheated market.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were heavy machinery maker IHI Corp, up 6.3%, followed by Fujikura , a key supplier in the AI sector that jumped 4.2%.

The biggest drag in the Nikkei, in terms of index points, were SoftBank Group, which slid 2.1%, and chip-sector heavyweight Tokyo Electron, down 2.2%.

