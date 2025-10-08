International Steels announces key appointments

International Steels Limited announced on Wednesday key appointments.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

The company has appointed Kamal A.Chinoy as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Moreover, Samir M. Chinoy was re-appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for three years.

International Steels Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public unlisted company in 2007.

The company is a subsidiary of International Industries Limited. ISL is engaged in the manufacturing of cold-rolled, galvanised, and colour-coated steel coils and sheets.