At least 10 people killed in bus accident in northern India

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a bus was hit by a landslide on Tuesday in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the state’s chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a post on X.

“There is concern that several others may be trapped under the debris,” he said.

‘No manipulation’ in Air India crash probe, minister says, after complaint from pilot’s father

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,254) from the prime minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each person killed in the accident and that the injured would be given 50,000 rupees.