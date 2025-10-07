BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘No manipulation’ in Air India crash probe, minister says, after complaint from pilot’s father

Reuters Published October 7, 2025
Father of Sumeet Sabharwal, a pilot who died when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed during take-off from an airport, offers prayers as he stands next to the body of his son in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2025. REUTERS
Father of Sumeet Sabharwal, a pilot who died when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed during take-off from an airport, offers prayers as he stands next to the body of his son in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2025. REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s civil aviation minister denied on Tuesday there was any “manipulation” in an official investigation into the crash of an Air India Dreamliner in June, after the father of the flight’s captain complained about the actions of investigators.

It was the first official reaction to a complaint by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal sent to a pilots’ union last month in which he said investigators had visited his home and implied that his son had cut the fuel to the plane’s engines after takeoff.

Sabharwal, 91, emailed the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) to complain of “selective” releases of information from the investigators that had led to speculation about the actions of his late son, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

“There is no manipulation or there is no dirty business happening in the investigation,” Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu told broadcaster India Today.

“It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are following according to the rules that have been set up, so we are going to ensure that commitment is maintained,” he said in an interview, when asked if he had any assurances for Sabharwal.

Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement

Air India flight 171 crashed moments after it took off from Ahmedabad in June, killing 260 people.

A preliminary investigation report by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) showed the plane’s fuel engine switches had almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff just after takeoff.

A source briefed on U.S. officials’ early assessment of evidence in July told Reuters the cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that Captain Sabharwal had cut the flow of fuel to the engines.

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal and the FIP did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Sabharwal wrote a separate letter to the ministry in August, in which he requested India’s government open an additional investigation into the deadly crash. Meanwhile, India’s Supreme Court asked the government to respond to a plea seeking an independent investigation into the crash.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that India has sought more information from Boeing after an emergency power system unexpectedly activated on a separate Air India 787 Dreamliner on Saturday.

Air India Air India crash India’s civil aviation Federation of Indian Pilots Ram Mohan Naidu

Comments

200 characters

‘No manipulation’ in Air India crash probe, minister says, after complaint from pilot’s father

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories