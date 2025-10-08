Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli forces ‘attack convoy’, intercept boats

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) said on Wednesday its vessels were “under attack” by the Israeli military, which intercepted several boats sailing toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The FFC is an international network of pro-Palestinian activist groups that organises civilian maritime missions aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians there.

The flotilla’s vessels and passengers were safe, had been transferred to an Israeli port and were expected to be deported promptly, Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” it added.

The incident was the second such event in recent days, after Israel intercepted about 40 vessels and detained more than 450 activists in an aid convoy, the Global Sumud Flotilla, that was also attempting to deliver supplies to Gaza.

The Israeli military was jamming signals with at least two boats being boarded, FFC said on Instagram.

“The Israeli military has no legal jurisdiction over international waters,” it added. “Our flotilla poses no harm.”

The ships carried aid worth more than $110,000 in medicines, respiratory equipment and nutritional supplies intended for Gaza’s starving hospitals, it said.

Gaza authorities say about 67,000 people have been killed and the Palestinian enclave devastated by Israel’s assault since the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages in the Hamas attack.