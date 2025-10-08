BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
DGKC 247.50 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (1.53%)
FCCL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
GCIL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.73%)
HUBC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.15%)
KEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
SNGP 131.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.51%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,186 Increased By 12.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 51,055 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.18%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli forces ‘attack convoy’, intercept boats

  • The Israeli military was jamming signals with at least two boats being boarded, FFC said on Instagram
Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 10:07am

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) said on Wednesday its vessels were “under attack” by the Israeli military, which intercepted several boats sailing toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The FFC is an international network of pro-Palestinian activist groups that organises civilian maritime missions aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians there.

The flotilla’s vessels and passengers were safe, had been transferred to an Israeli port and were expected to be deported promptly, Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” it added.

The incident was the second such event in recent days, after Israel intercepted about 40 vessels and detained more than 450 activists in an aid convoy, the Global Sumud Flotilla, that was also attempting to deliver supplies to Gaza.

The Israeli military was jamming signals with at least two boats being boarded, FFC said on Instagram.

“The Israeli military has no legal jurisdiction over international waters,” it added. “Our flotilla poses no harm.”

The ships carried aid worth more than $110,000 in medicines, respiratory equipment and nutritional supplies intended for Gaza’s starving hospitals, it said.

Gaza authorities say about 67,000 people have been killed and the Palestinian enclave devastated by Israel’s assault since the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages in the Hamas attack.

Gaza Israeli military Gaza City Israel Gaza war Palestinian enclave Gaza Civil Defence Israel Gaza Gaza peace deal Gaza aid flotilla Israel's foreign ministry Gaza aid flotilla activists Gaza Freedom Flotilla

Comments

200 characters

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli forces ‘attack convoy’, intercept boats

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories