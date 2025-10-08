BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BOP 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
DGKC 247.70 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (1.61%)
FCCL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.29%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
SNGP 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
SSGC 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,046 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 51,002 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.29%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

Tax collection shortfall challenge: IMF likely to stipulate new steps

  • FBR could face a revenue shortfall of more than Rs400 billion during 2025-26
Sohail Sarfraz Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 09:16am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may propose new contingency revenue measures in case a shortfall in tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) continues in the second quarter of 2025-26.

Official sources told Business Recorder that the issue of revenue shortfall of the FBR was discussed threadbare during the ongoing policy-level talks between the Pakistani authorities and the IMF review mission.

The FBR has informed the IMF that the FBR has collected Rs 2,885 billion during the first quarter (July-September) 2025-26 against the assigned target of Rs 3,083 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 198 billion. The FBR has collected Rs 1230 billion during September 2025 against the assigned monthly target of 1368 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 138 billion.

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

According to sources, FBR could face a revenue shortfall of more than Rs400 billion during 2025-26, which may result in a downward revision of the tax collection target.

The government had fixed a Rs14.13 trillion tax collection target for the FBR. However, the shortfall during the first quarter (July-September) 2025-26 stood at Rs198 billion.

There are discussions on the downward revision in the FBR’s annual target for 2025-26. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had ruled out the possibility of a mini-budget, asserting that no additional tax or revenue measures are under consideration at present.

“Till now no working on new taxation measures has been started in the FBR”, a senior FBR officials said.

The FBR has further informed that the reforms are focused on increasing the capacity of the department by increasing the workforce, for example, around 1600 auditors are being hired in order to increase the audit capacity of the institution. The FBR has introduced digital production monitoring in key sectors like sugar, fertilizer, cement, beverages, tobacco, poultry, textile, etc.

The Transformation Plan is also focusing on the integration of data sources and digitalization of processes, which will make it possible to link economic activity to filing of tax returns, enabling the department to reach the tax evaders and plugging the tax gap. It will also make it possible to select taxpayers for audit through AI-driven risk parameters. Participants were informed that the interventions based on technology aim to make the FBR more transparent and accountable.

The ongoing transformation plan has successfully increased the FBR tax-to-GDP ratio from 8.8 percent in 2023-24 to 10.24 percent in 2024-25. The initiative of Faceless Customs Appraisement, which is still in its initial phase, has been able to improve revenue per GD by 17.3 percent.

The FBR has increased the tax revenue by strengthening tax enforcement, and during 2024-25, the revenue generated by enforcement has increased eight times compared to the previous year.

The IMF, in its report titled “Second and final review under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)”,said that the eight contingency revenue measures agreed during the “First Review under the SBA”, having an annual revenue impact of Rs216 billion, are:

(i) Raise the sales tax rate for textiles and leather tier-1 from its reduced rate of 15 percent to the standard rate of 18 percent.

(ii) Implement a FED of Rs5 per kilogram on sugar.

(iii) Increase the advance income tax on the import of machinery by 1 percentage point.

(iv) Increase the advance income tax on the import of raw materials by industrial undertakings by 0.5 percentage points.

(v) Increase advance income tax on import of raw materials by commercial importers by 1 percentage point.

(vi) Increase withholding tax on supplies by 1 percentage.

(vii) Increase withholding tax on services by 1 percentage point.

(viii) Increase withholding tax on contracts by 1 percentage point.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes FBR Sales Tax income tax IMF and Pakistan tax collections tax collection shortfall

Comments

200 characters
paxtan Oct 08, 2025 07:21am
now offer each of them additional honda city.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Tax collection shortfall challenge: IMF likely to stipulate new steps

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories