BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BOP 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
DGKC 247.70 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (1.61%)
FCCL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.29%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
SNGP 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
SSGC 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,046 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 51,002 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.29%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Hamza Habib Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani banks dominated a ranking of Asia-Pacific banks with the best-performing stocks in terms of total return in the third quarter, helped by gains in the equities market, said the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data & analysis.

The Bank of Punjab remained the best performer among a sample of publicly traded banks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region with a market capitalisation greater than $100 million, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

The Bank of Khyber ranked second, with a total return of 108.2 percent. The other Pakistani banks that made it to the list of 15 top performers by total return were the National Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank Ltd., Askari Bank Ltd., and Habib Bank Ltd.

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 stock index has gained in the past five months as investor sentiment improved following the resolution of a military conflict with India in May. The South Asian country’s diplomatic closeness with the US, including multiple meetings between key Pakistani leaders with President Donald Trump, also helped boost sentiment. The benchmark index advanced 11.0 percent in July and 11.4 percent in September, according to Market Intelligence data.

Multiple Indonesia-based lenders also featured in the ranking. PT Allo Bank Indonesia Tbk took the third spot, with a total return of 89.2percent during the third quarter. Also among the top 15 top performers were three banks headquartered in Vietnam. Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, with a market capitalization of $9.34 billion as of Sept. 30 — the highest among the top 15 — came in at seventh place with a total return of 68.1percent.

Of the 15 worst-performing Asia-Pacific bank stocks by total return in the third quarter, seven were mid-tier banks based in China, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. PT Bank NationalnobuTbk of Indonesia was the worst-performing bank stock in the analysis, with a total return of negative 31.9percent in the third quarter.

The list of the 15 worst performers also included five banks based in India, namely Aavas Financiers Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

Multiple Indonesia-based lenders also featured in the ranking. PT Allo Bank Indonesia Tbk took the third spot, with a total return of 89.2percent during the third quarter. PT Bank MayapadaInternasionalTbk, PT Bank Neo Commerce Tbk and PT Bank GaneshaTbk were the other Indonesia-based banks that made it to the list.

Also among the top 15 performers were three banks headquartered in Vietnam. Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, with a market capitalization of $9.34 billion as of Sept. 30 — the highest among the top 15 — came in seventh place with a total return of 68.1percent. Other Vietnam-based lenders were Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank and Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank.

Of the 15 worst-performing Asia-Pacific bank stocks by total return in the third quarter, seven were mid-tier banks based in China, according to Market Intelligence data.

Bank of Jiujiang Co Ltd., based in the province of Jiangxi, produced a total return of negative 18.2percent during the third quarter. Other China-headquartered banks on the list were China Everbright Bank Co Ltd, Bank of Beijing Co Ltd, Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd, Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd, Industrial Bank Co Ltd and Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd.

The list of the 15 worst performers also included five banks based in India, namely Aavas Financiers Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

PT Bank NationalnobuTbk of Indonesia was the worst-performing bank stock in the analysis, with a total return of negative 31.9percent in the third quarter.

Bangladesh-based Midland Bank PLC, the best-performing Asia-Pacific bank stock in the second quarter, was the third-worst performer in the third quarter, with a total return of negative 20.9percent.

South Korea-based KakaoBank Corp took the fourth spot, with a total return of negative 20.8percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

S&P Global PSX KSE100 index banking sector Pakistani banks Asia Pacific ranking Asia Pacific banks

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories