BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BOP 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
DGKC 247.70 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (1.61%)
FCCL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.29%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
SNGP 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
SSGC 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,046 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 51,002 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.29%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

IRSA approves 8pc water shortage

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Water River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday approved an overall system shortage of 8 percent, the lowest in the last 10 years of system operation and significantly less than the post-IRSA shortage of 18 percent.

These estimates were approved at a meeting of the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) held here under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, Chairman IRSA. The meeting was convened to approve the anticipated water availability criteria for Rabi from October 2025 to March 2026.

The meeting was attended, inert alia, by IRSA Members, Chief Engineering Advisor (CEA), MoWR; Members of WAPDA’s Water & Power Wings; Secretaries Provincial Irrigation Departments (PIDs) of Punjab and Sindh, and other Senior Officers from PIDs & WAPDA.

IAC approves water availability for April only

The IAC reviewed Kharif 2025 season and noted with satisfaction that the actual inflows of 122.364 Million Acre Feet (MAF) were higher than the anticipations by 18 percent, the 10-year average by 19 percent and last year’s inflows by 14 percent.

The provinces utilised 62.394 MAF against IAC allocations, provincial indents, and IRSA releases of 68.505 MAF, 78.427 MAF, and 99.292 MAF, respectively.

The less utilisation by the provinces was due to a very wet Kharif season with widespread monsoon rainfalls and floods in the western and especially in the eastern rivers. As a result, the IRSA effectively managed to get almost all the reservoirs filled to maximum capacity. Hence, the total storage on September 30, 2025 was 13.214 MAF; i.e., 99 percent of maximum storage capacity.

The IAC also finalised anticipated water availability for Rabi 2025-26. The anticipated Rim-Station inflows of 22.016 MAF were unanimously approved by the IAC. After a detailed discussion, the IAC approved the overall system shortage of 8 percent, ranked lowest in the last 10 years of system operation, and significantly less than the post-IRSA shortage of 18 percent.

The anticipated provincial withdrawals were allocated as 33.814 MAF, which were considerably more than the 10-year average and last year’s figures of 28.870 MAF and 29.427 MAF, respectively.

Province-wise details are as follows: (i) Punjab – last ten years average of actual utilisation 15.367 MAF, last year utilisation, 15.561 MAF, proposed allocation 18.207 MAF for 2025-26; (ii) Sindh- last ten years average of actual utilisation, 11.935 MAF, last year utilisation 12.154 MAF, proposed allocation for Rabi 2025-26, 13.734 MAF; (iii) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa- 0.528 MAF, 0.668 and 0.791 MAF; and (iv) Balochistan 1.040 MAF, 1.044 MAF and 1.171 MAF, respectively.

This implies that the total last ten–year average of actual utilization was Rs 28.870 MAF, whereas last year’s utilisation was 29.427 MAF. The proposed allocation for Rabi 2025-26 is 33.814 MAF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

irsa water shortage IRSA Advisory Committee Indus Water River System Authority Rabi 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

IRSA approves 8pc water shortage

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories